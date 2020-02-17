"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Ruinas Premiere New Song "Fauces de Saturno" From Upcoming New Album "Ikonoklasta"

posted Feb 17, 2020 at 12:29 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Spanish death/grind duo Ruinas premiere a new song entitled "Fauces de Saturno", taken from their upcoming new album "Ikonoklasta", which will be released on March 20th via Spikerot Records.

Check out now "Fauces de Saturno" below.

Comment Ruinas regarding their album:

“The human being has long since reached its evolutionary climax as a species. Everything is already a visceral plummeting since then, while we continue autosuggesting ourselves with the naive idea that the world belongs to us. Ineffable, indisputable and inevitable, the degradation of our species is served on a silver platter. That’s the root of concepts around which the album ‘Ikonoklasta‘ revolves. The healing. The remedy. The cure.”

