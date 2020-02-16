Feature

Hellfest XV Is Coming!!! A Metalunderground.com Preview Of What To Expect.

Band Photo: Faith No More (?)

Hellfest XV is set to take place June 19-21 in the comfortable confines of Clisson, France. If you’ve been in a coma or on another planet in regards to metal festivals, Hellfest is undisputedly “Le Roi” of the summer fests.

Hellfest averages above 100 THOUSAND crazed metalheads in attendance year after year and features a who’s who in not only metal, but rock n’ roll in general. For example, this year’s version of the annual bacchanal comprises of a line-up that zig zags all around the musicverse with artists that range from Faith No More to Watain to Deep Purple to Social Distortion! Fun fact: More than 160 bands will play Hellfest this year…like I stated earlier…Le Roi.

Lamb of God @ Hellfest 2019



But if you think that Hellfest’s three days of constant and loud music is too much for you to handle, you might only be partially correct in that assessment. Hellfest is much more than just a music festival, it’s a festival of all things that are good in life. There’s obviously beer/wine/alcohol, there’s more food than most developing countries have on hand, some of the best people watching around and there’s even a fucking Ferris wheel that you can watch the bands play the main stages from!

Check out this after-movie from 2019’s edition if you don’t believe me!

Hellfest has so many unique and incredible sights to clog up your Facebook feed with that your friends stuck at home will be forced to turn notifications off regarding your-lucky-ass having the time of your life. Did I mention there is also a town on the festival grounds called Hellcity Square? Oh yeah! This “town” is laden with dozens of merch booths so you can nonchalantly purchase even more black t-shirts and merch to add to your already exploding dressers, closets and merch shrines.

Tickets to Hellfest usually sell out in minutes but don’t despair, there is always the third-party route. You’ll more than likely pay more than face value, but hell, you’ll be fortunate enough to experience this one-of-a-kind/year-in-and-year-out top 5 metal festival. For more information about Hellfest, click HERE!