Monumentum Damnati Premiere New Song "There's No Place For Life" From Upcoming New Album "In The Tomb Of A Forgotten King"
International melodic death/doom metal band Monumentum Damnati have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "There's No Place For Life", taken from their impending new album "In The Tomb Of A Forgotten King", which will be co-released by by Satanath Records' label-partner GrimmDistribution (Ukraine), The End Of Time Records (Ireland) and More Hate Productions (Russia) on March 30th.
Check out now "There's No Place For Life" below.
