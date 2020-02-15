Brutal Assault Posts Partial Immolation Set In 4k on Their YouTube Channel
Band Photo: Immolation (?)
Brutal Assault recently started posting partial sets from select bands that played in 2019. The most recent addition was Immolation, watch them in all their 4K glory.
Subscribe to Brutal Assault's YouTube channel to stay in the loop when new bands are added!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Mykur Posts "Leaves Of Yggdrasil" Video Online
- Next Article:
Beneath The Massacre Premiere New Song & Video
0 Comments on "Immolation at Brutal Assault 2019 4K Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.