Brutal Assault Posts Partial Immolation Set In 4k on Their YouTube Channel

posted Feb 15, 2020 at 11:34 PM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Immolation

Band Photo: Immolation (?)

Brutal Assault recently started posting partial sets from select bands that played in 2019. The most recent addition was Immolation, watch them in all their 4K glory.

Subscribe to Brutal Assault's YouTube channel to stay in the loop when new bands are added!

