Mykur Posts "Leaves Of Yggdrasil" Music Video Online
Danish black metal/folk musician Myrkur (AKA Amalie Bruun) has posted a new music video online for the song, "Leaves Of Yggdrasil." You can check it out below. The song is the second from her forthcoming new album, "Folksange," which will be released through Relapse Records on March 20th, to receive the music video treatment, following "Ella."
