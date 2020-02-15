Infected Rain Singer Lena Scissorhands Posts t.A.T.u Cover "All The Things She Said" Featuring Chase The Comet
Infected Rain vocalist Lena Scissorhands has teamed up with Chase The Comet to record a cover of the t.A.t.U hit, "All The Things She Said." You can watch the official music video below, along with a making of clip.
Lena on the single:
"To the constantly stressed and thoughtful world, we decided to give some love. This song was very powerful when released by t.A.T.u. in 2002 and still is till this day. We had so much fun recording and filming for this cover song but, more so, we wanted to remind the world to remember to love. Love is the solution to so many problems. Make love, be loved and love with all your heart."
Nika Comet on the duet:
"When Alex suggested to do a cover on the most world-renowned song by a Russian artist, I knew right away it should be a collab with no one else but my friend Lena from Infected Rain. We are both coming from the USSR and speak Russian, so it seems very symbolic. With its message nowadays, this song is as current as ever and we wanted to proclaim the right of every human being to love and be loved cause love is love."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Almanac Posts New Album Trailer
- Next Article:
Mykur Posts "Leaves Of Yggdrasil" Video Online
0 Comments on "Infected Rain Singer Posts t.A.T.u Cover"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.