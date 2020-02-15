Infected Rain Singer Lena Scissorhands Posts t.A.T.u Cover "All The Things She Said" Featuring Chase The Comet

Infected Rain vocalist Lena Scissorhands has teamed up with Chase The Comet to record a cover of the t.A.t.U hit, "All The Things She Said." You can watch the official music video below, along with a making of clip.

Lena on the single:

"To the constantly stressed and thoughtful world, we decided to give some love. This song was very powerful when released by t.A.T.u. in 2002 and still is till this day. We had so much fun recording and filming for this cover song but, more so, we wanted to remind the world to remember to love. Love is the solution to so many problems. Make love, be loved and love with all your heart."

Nika Comet on the duet:

"When Alex suggested to do a cover on the most world-renowned song by a Russian artist, I knew right away it should be a collab with no one else but my friend Lena from Infected Rain. We are both coming from the USSR and speak Russian, so it seems very symbolic. With its message nowadays, this song is as current as ever and we wanted to proclaim the right of every human being to love and be loved cause love is love."