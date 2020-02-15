"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Almanac Posts New Album "Rush Of Death" Trailer

posted Feb 15, 2020

Victor Smolski's Almanac are set to unleash their third studio album, "Rush Of Death," on March 6th via Nuclear Blast. In a new album trailer released this week, Victor discusses the band's musical development and working with guest vocalists on the new album. You can check out the video below.

"Rush Of Death" tracklist:
1. Predator
2. Rush Of Death
3. Let The Show Begin
4. Soiled Existence
5. Bought And Sold
6. The Human Essence
7. Satisfied
8. Blink Of An Eye
9. Can't Hold Me Back
10. Like A Machine

Bonus DVD
LIVE IN KOREA AT JEONJU ULTIMATE MUSIC FESTIVAL, August 3rd, 2019, Jeonju Stadium
1. Morituri Te Salutant
2. Prelude Of The Souls
3. Innocent
4. Hands Are Tied
5. Children Of The Sacred Path
6. Down
7. Empty Hollow
8. Hail To The King
9. Soundchaser
10. Self-Blinded Eyes
LIVE IN BELARUS/MINSK, March 16th, 2019, Club Republic
11. Innocent
12. Self-Blinded Eyes
13. Hands Are Tied
LIVE IN KOREA AT JUMF, August 4th, 2018, Jeonju Stadium
14. No More Shadows
LIVE IN RUSSIA/MOSCOW AT BIG GUN FESTIVAL, July 28th, 2019
15. Soundchaser

