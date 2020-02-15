Almanac Posts New Album "Rush Of Death" Trailer

Victor Smolski's Almanac are set to unleash their third studio album, "Rush Of Death," on March 6th via Nuclear Blast. In a new album trailer released this week, Victor discusses the band's musical development and working with guest vocalists on the new album. You can check out the video below.

"Rush Of Death" tracklist:

1. Predator

2. Rush Of Death

3. Let The Show Begin

4. Soiled Existence

5. Bought And Sold

6. The Human Essence

7. Satisfied

8. Blink Of An Eye

9. Can't Hold Me Back

10. Like A Machine

Bonus DVD

LIVE IN KOREA AT JEONJU ULTIMATE MUSIC FESTIVAL, August 3rd, 2019, Jeonju Stadium

1. Morituri Te Salutant

2. Prelude Of The Souls

3. Innocent

4. Hands Are Tied

5. Children Of The Sacred Path

6. Down

7. Empty Hollow

8. Hail To The King

9. Soundchaser

10. Self-Blinded Eyes

LIVE IN BELARUS/MINSK, March 16th, 2019, Club Republic

11. Innocent

12. Self-Blinded Eyes

13. Hands Are Tied

LIVE IN KOREA AT JUMF, August 4th, 2018, Jeonju Stadium

14. No More Shadows

LIVE IN RUSSIA/MOSCOW AT BIG GUN FESTIVAL, July 28th, 2019

15. Soundchaser