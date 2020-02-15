Cruachan Posts New Album Update; Uploads 70000 Tons Of Metal Vlog
Irish folk metal pioneers Cruachan has posted an update regarding the writing of new material for their next album. A short message from the band reads as follows:
"The writing of the new album is going superbly! We are drawing influence from folk music all over the world. You will hear famous old folk melodies from Italy, Greece, England and of course Ireland. Can’t wait to get this recorded and into the world. Folk Metal needs a kick and we’re putting our boots on."
In addition to this, the band has also uploaded a half an hour vlog chronicling their time on board this year's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which can be seen below, along with an interview Metal Underground conducted with frontman Keith Fay on board.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Reflections Premiere New Single “Help”
- Next Article:
Almanac Posts New Album Trailer
0 Comments on "Cruachan Posts New Album Update"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.