Cruachan Posts New Album Update; Uploads 70000 Tons Of Metal Vlog

Irish folk metal pioneers Cruachan has posted an update regarding the writing of new material for their next album. A short message from the band reads as follows:

"The writing of the new album is going superbly! We are drawing influence from folk music all over the world. You will hear famous old folk melodies from Italy, Greece, England and of course Ireland. Can’t wait to get this recorded and into the world. Folk Metal needs a kick and we’re putting our boots on."

In addition to this, the band has also uploaded a half an hour vlog chronicling their time on board this year's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which can be seen below, along with an interview Metal Underground conducted with frontman Keith Fay on board.