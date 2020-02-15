Reflections Premiere New Song “Help”
Reflections premiered another song ahead of next week’s February 21st release of their new album, “Willow“. Below you can stream “Help” from the record.
The group’s first live show in several years will take place at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul, MN on April 10th.
