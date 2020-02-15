Bury Tomorrow Premiere New Song “Choke”
Bury Tomorrow premiere their new song “Choke” from their forthcoming new album “Cannibal“. An April 03rd release date has been scheduled for that outing via Music For Nations/Sony Music.
