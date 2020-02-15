Kreator Premiere New Live Video For “Enemy Of God”

Kreator premiere the below live performance video for their song “Enemy Of God“, which was captured during their July 15th, 2017 show at the ‘Masters Of Rock‘ festival in Vizovice, Czech Republic. The clip comes from the group’s recently released live album, “London Apocalypticon“.

Comments Mille Petrozza of this new video:

“Hordes! We present you Enemy of God from Masters of Rock – the 3rd show featured on our live release ‘London Apocalypticon’. One of my favourite shows from our 2017 festival season and a staple in Kreator’s setlist! We shall see you in March and April with Lamb of God and looking forward to continuing the chaos!”