Ritual Dictates (Revocation, Ex-3 Inches Of Blood) Premiere “Terror Of Time”
Ritual Dictates have premiered a second cut titled “Terror Of Time (The Hours Of Folly Part Two)” from their impending debut album, “Give In To Despair“. The new track is now streaming for you via YouTube below.
The duo are comprised of ex-3 Inches Of Blood guitarist/vocalist Justin Hagberg and Revocation drummer Ash Pearson. An April 03rd release has been planned for the group's upcoming debut full-length.
