Kingsmen Premiere New Song & Music Video “Nightmare”

Kingsmen‘s full-length debut album “Revenge. Forgiveness. Recovery.” has been scheduled for an April 10th release through SharpTone Records. Below you can stream a music video for the first single from it titled “Nightmare“.

The band’s vocalist Tanner Guimond shared his thoughts on the track and the album, stating:

“Life isn’t always a beautiful dream. More often than not we are faced with challenges that are nearly impossible to handle. Our journey for the last few years has been full of sickness, death, misguidance and heartbreak.

Our turmoil has led to the creation of our first full-length album ‘Revenge. Forgiveness. Recovery.‘ This is the first single off that record titled ‘Nightmare.’ This song is about embracing change and never surrendering your will because of hard times. So, take a listen and let us reach into the darkest parts of your mind.”

He continued:

“When you listen to us, we want you to know there’s always hope. Our album was made during a dark period in our lives, we’re still here living, breathing, and loving life. We can only hope it helps and heals others through hard times.

Kingsmen traditionally protect someone in power. To tie this to our meaning, we protect each other like a family. Through many trials and tribulations, we’ve always found the strength to persevere through our struggles together by making music.”