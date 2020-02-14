Candlemass Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Porcelain Skull”

Band Photo: Candlemass (?)

Candlemass premiere their new official music video for their single “Porcelain Skull“. The track can be found on their impending new EP, “The Pendulum“, out in stores March 27th. That outing consists of several previously unreleased b-side tracks recorded during the sessions for the group’s latest full-length, “The Door To Doom“.





Comments Leif Edling:

“I think the video really captures the schizophrenic lyrics to the ‘Porcelain Skull‘ song. It is about the eternal battle with our dark selves. Avatarium did a fine version of it on their latest album but this one is rawer and harder, hits you right in the face!”