Machine Head Premiere New Track “Circle The Drain”
Machine Head‘s new song “Circle The Drain” has premiered streaming via YouTube below. The track’s origins date back several years with Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals As Leaders) having been tapped to handle the studio drumming on the song.
Gotta adhere to the statutes of the recording contract, ya dope. These people can't put out records whenever they want.
Plus, it's still better than any of the drivel you put on this site. Rob can also write full sentences, in proper english, which you obviously can't.
machine head is crap commercial and still going like
corpse of donald trump....new crap , no problemo.