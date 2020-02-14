Hatebreed Premiere New Single “When The Blade Drops”
Band Photo: Hatebreed (?)
Hatebreed‘s new track “When The Blade Drops” has premiered online and is streaming for you below. A new record from the group is expected to drop this spring.
