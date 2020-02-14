Sanction Premiere New Music Video For “Shattering Man”
A new Sanction music video for their track “Shattering Man” has premiered online streaming for you via YouTube below. The song is taken from the band’s latest outing “Broken In Refraction“, which saw a release this past July.
