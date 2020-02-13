Exclusive
Progressive Sludge Rock Band Void Of Sleep Debuts Track On Metalunderground.com
Metalunderground.com is pleased to debut "Iron Mouth" by Italy's Void Of Sleep. The song is taken from their upcoming album "Metaphora" which will be released via Aural Music during March.
The band commented "Feeling like I’ve lost all the meanings learned through life, reads the chorus and it reflects how I felt while writing the song's lyrics.
Iron Mouth is a spaced out, heavy and complex 11-minute jam which retains Void of Sleep's signature sound but tightens it up like never before.”
Check out Void of Sleep’s links below!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Void Of Sleep Debuts Track On Metalunderground.com"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.