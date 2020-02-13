Exclusive

Progressive Sludge Rock Band Void Of Sleep Debuts Track On Metalunderground.com

Metalunderground.com is pleased to debut "Iron Mouth" by Italy's Void Of Sleep. The song is taken from their upcoming album "Metaphora" which will be released via Aural Music during March.

<a href="http://voidofsleep666.bandcamp.com/album/metaphora">Metaphora by Void Of Sleep</a>

The band commented "Feeling like I’ve lost all the meanings learned through life, reads the chorus and it reflects how I felt while writing the song's lyrics.

Iron Mouth is a spaced out, heavy and complex 11-minute jam which retains Void of Sleep's signature sound but tightens it up like never before.”

