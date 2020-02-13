Asking Alexandria Premiere New Song "They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)"
Asking Alexandria premiere a new song entitled "They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)". It's still unclear if the track comes from an impending new album or not.
For now, have a listen to the new single "The Don't Want What We Want" in the player below.
