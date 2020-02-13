Lychgate Premiere New Song "Incarnate" From Upcoming New Album "Also sprach Futura"
London-based avant-garde black metal/doom quartet Lychgate premiere a new song entitled "Incarnate", taken from their upcoming new album "Also sprach Futura", which will be out in stores via Debemur Morti Productions on March 13th.
Check out now "Incarnate" below.
