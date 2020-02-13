Kallomäki Premiere New Song & Music Video "Immensuo" From Upcoming New Album "Uuden Kuun Aika I & II"
Finnish pagan/folk/rock/metal band Kallomäki premiere a new song and music video "Immensuo", taken from their upcoming new album "Uuden Kuun Aika I & II", which will be released on February 28th by Symbolic Records.
Check out now "Immensuo" below.
