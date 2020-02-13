All My Sins Premiere New Cover Track "Daleko od Juga" From Upcoming New EP "Plamen i Led"

Serbian atmospheric black metal duo All My Sins premiere their cover version of Old Wainds' "Daleko od Juga", taken from their upcoming new EP "Plamen i Led", which will be out in stores February 20 via Casus Belli Musica and Beverina.

Check out now "Daleko od Juga" below.