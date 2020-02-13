Human Impact (Ex-Unsane, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Consequences”
Human Impact (ex-Unsane, etc.) premiere their new track and music video “Consequences” streaming for you via YouTube below. It’s the third song to arrive from the group’s self-titled debut album, out March 13th via Ipecac Recordings.
