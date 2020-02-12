Mystic Festival Announces Stage By Stage Line-up
Band Photo: Mercyful Fate (?)
The full lineup for each of the festival’s three stages is now available. Mystic Festival 2020 performances will be held at the Main Stage, the Park Stage and The Shrine.
Dates are June 10 (Wednesday) and 11 (Thursday), 2020
Krakow, Poland at The Polish Aviation Museum
DAY ONE (JUNE 10, 2020)
MAIN STAGE
Judas Priest
Mercyful Fate
Devin Townsend
Amorphis
Infected Rain
PARK STAGE
Heilung
Killing Joke
Katatonia
Alien Weaponry
TBA
THE SHRINE
Mgla
Obituary “Slowly We Rot”
Baroness
Motanka
Baest
DAY TWO (JUNE 11, 2020)
MAIN STAGE
Nightwish
Gojira
The HU
Beast in Black
Black River
PARK STAGE
Accept
Mastodon
Sepultura
Bombus
Hentai Corporation
THE SHRINE
Vader “De Profundis”
Witchcraft
Oranssi Pazuzu
Truchlo Strzygi
TBA
Detailed schedule of the festival shows will be published later. Tickets are still available.
