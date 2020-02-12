Mystic Festival Announces Stage By Stage Line-up

Band Photo: Mercyful Fate (?)

The full lineup for each of the festival’s three stages is now available. Mystic Festival 2020 performances will be held at the Main Stage, the Park Stage and The Shrine.

Dates are June 10 (Wednesday) and 11 (Thursday), 2020

Krakow, Poland at The Polish Aviation Museum

DAY ONE (JUNE 10, 2020)

MAIN STAGE

Judas Priest

Mercyful Fate

Devin Townsend

Amorphis

Infected Rain

PARK STAGE

Heilung

Killing Joke

Katatonia

Alien Weaponry

TBA

THE SHRINE

Mgla

Obituary “Slowly We Rot”

Baroness

Motanka

Baest

DAY TWO (JUNE 11, 2020)

MAIN STAGE

Nightwish

Gojira

The HU

Beast in Black

Black River

PARK STAGE

Accept

Mastodon

Sepultura

Bombus

Hentai Corporation

THE SHRINE

Vader “De Profundis”

Witchcraft

Oranssi Pazuzu

Truchlo Strzygi

TBA

Detailed schedule of the festival shows will be published later. Tickets are still available.