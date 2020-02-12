"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Mystic Festival Announces Stage By Stage Line-up

posted Feb 12, 2020 at 8:10 PM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Mercyful Fate

Band Photo: Mercyful Fate (?)

The full lineup for each of the festival’s three stages is now available. Mystic Festival 2020 performances will be held at the Main Stage, the Park Stage and The Shrine.

Dates are June 10 (Wednesday) and 11 (Thursday), 2020
Krakow, Poland at The Polish Aviation Museum

DAY ONE (JUNE 10, 2020)

MAIN STAGE
Judas Priest
Mercyful Fate
Devin Townsend
Amorphis
Infected Rain

PARK STAGE
Heilung
Killing Joke
Katatonia
Alien Weaponry
TBA

THE SHRINE
Mgla
Obituary “Slowly We Rot”
Baroness
Motanka
Baest

DAY TWO (JUNE 11, 2020)

MAIN STAGE
Nightwish
Gojira
The HU
Beast in Black
Black River

PARK STAGE
Accept
Mastodon
Sepultura
Bombus
Hentai Corporation

THE SHRINE
Vader “De Profundis”
Witchcraft
Oranssi Pazuzu
Truchlo Strzygi
TBA

Detailed schedule of the festival shows will be published later. Tickets are still available.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Mystic Festival Announces Stage Line-up"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 