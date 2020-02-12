Exclusive
The Malice Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Witchery" From Upcoming New Album "Legions Of The Dawn"
Sweden/Germany based technical death metal band The Malice have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song and lyric video "Witchery", taken from their impending new album "Legions Of The Dawn", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and More Hate Productions (Russia) on March 25th.
Check out now "Witchery" below.
