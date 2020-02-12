Sarcator Premiere Pre-Release Full-Demo Stream Of Upcoming New Demo Compilation "Visions of Purgatory"
Sweden’s death/thrash outfit Sarcator premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new demo compilation "Visions of Purgatory", which will be out in stores February 14 via Redefining Darkness Records.
Check out now "Visions of Purgatory" in its entirety below.
Tell the band:
“This is a compilation of our 2 digital demos, now in the storied and ever-classic physical cassette format! You’ll hear the old school influences in these songs that are mainly inspired by German thrash groups like Kreator, Sodom, and other classic black/thrash stuff! Our lyrical content follows a similar recipe, except for our Grindcore song, ‘Sepulchral Noise,’ that has a cream bun recipe as lyrics. We really look forward to releasing new stuff and showing everyone how we plan to take the music further! Thrash ’til Death!”
