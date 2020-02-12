Crypt Dagger Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "The God Fukk You" From Upcoming New Album "From Below"

Germany’s Crypt Dagger premiere a new song and lyric video titled "The God Fukk You", taken from their forthcoming new album "From Below", which will be released by Dying Victims Productions on March 27th.

Check out now "The God Fukk You" below.



