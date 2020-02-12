Benighted Premiere New Track & Lyric Video “Implore The Negative” - Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta Guests

Band Photo: Hatebreed (?)

Benighted premiere a new song called “Implore The Negative” featuring a guest turn from Hatebreed/Jasta vocalist Jamey Jasta.



Comment Benighted of the track:

“Massive brutality unleashed, here we go! We are so happy and proud to deliver the second track of our new album ‘Obscene Repressed‘ with the mighty Jamey Jasta from Hatebreed, who is featured as guest vocalist. We really thank him for being such a passionate guy and for being a part of our new baby! Here it is sickos, we hope you enjoy ‘Implore The Negative.’

This neck-breaking track is about the very moment Michael‘s mind is running away from reality, and lets him fall into a psychosis to keep him alive!”

“Implore The Negative” is the second single to arrive from the group’s impending album, “Obscene Repressed“, out in stores via Season Of Mist on April 10th.

The band's 2020 live schedule is as follows:

04/10 Oslo, NOR – Inferno Festival 2020

w/ Shaarghot:

04/14 Saint-Brieux, FRA – Bonjour Minuit

04/15 Rennes, FRA – Etage

04/16 Brest, FRA – Carene

04/17 Le Havre, FRA – Tetris

04/18 Terville, FRA – 112

04/19 Lens, FRA – Musée Du Louvre

04/20 Montbéliard, FRA – Axone0

04/21 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Kao

04/22 Genève (CH) – Usine

04/23 Clermont-Ferrand, FRA – Coopérative de Mai

04/24 Souterraine, FRA – C.C. Yves Furet

04/25 Angoulême, FRA Nefz (feat. Rise Of The North Star)

04/26 Paris, FRA Olympia (feat. Rise Of The North Star)

04/27 Tours, FRA – Temps Machine

04/28 Bordeaux, FRA – Krakotoa

04/29 Angers, FRA – Chabada

04/30 Nantes, FRA -Warehouse (feat. Rise Of The North Star)

Benighted:

05/16 Osaka, JAP – Am Hall

05/17 Tokyo, JAP – Tsutaya O East

07/07 Dunau Jvaros, HUN – Rock Maraton

07/11 Malmö, SWE – Goro Fest. Plan B

07/25 Steenwijk, NET – Stonehenge Festival 2020

08/07 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault 2020

08/14 Dinkelsbühl, GER – Summer Breeze 2020

08/15 Saint-Nolff, FRA – Motocultor 2020

08/21 Andernach, GER – Deathfeast Open Air 2020

08/22 Spital am Semmering, AUT – Kaltenbach Open Air 2020