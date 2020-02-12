Benighted Premiere New Track & Lyric Video “Implore The Negative” - Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta Guests
Benighted premiere a new song called “Implore The Negative” featuring a guest turn from Hatebreed/Jasta vocalist Jamey Jasta.
Comment Benighted of the track:
“Massive brutality unleashed, here we go! We are so happy and proud to deliver the second track of our new album ‘Obscene Repressed‘ with the mighty Jamey Jasta from Hatebreed, who is featured as guest vocalist. We really thank him for being such a passionate guy and for being a part of our new baby! Here it is sickos, we hope you enjoy ‘Implore The Negative.’
This neck-breaking track is about the very moment Michael‘s mind is running away from reality, and lets him fall into a psychosis to keep him alive!”
“Implore The Negative” is the second single to arrive from the group’s impending album, “Obscene Repressed“, out in stores via Season Of Mist on April 10th.
The band's 2020 live schedule is as follows:
04/10 Oslo, NOR – Inferno Festival 2020
w/ Shaarghot:
04/14 Saint-Brieux, FRA – Bonjour Minuit
04/15 Rennes, FRA – Etage
04/16 Brest, FRA – Carene
04/17 Le Havre, FRA – Tetris
04/18 Terville, FRA – 112
04/19 Lens, FRA – Musée Du Louvre
04/20 Montbéliard, FRA – Axone0
04/21 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Kao
04/22 Genève (CH) – Usine
04/23 Clermont-Ferrand, FRA – Coopérative de Mai
04/24 Souterraine, FRA – C.C. Yves Furet
04/25 Angoulême, FRA Nefz (feat. Rise Of The North Star)
04/26 Paris, FRA Olympia (feat. Rise Of The North Star)
04/27 Tours, FRA – Temps Machine
04/28 Bordeaux, FRA – Krakotoa
04/29 Angers, FRA – Chabada
04/30 Nantes, FRA -Warehouse (feat. Rise Of The North Star)
Benighted:
05/16 Osaka, JAP – Am Hall
05/17 Tokyo, JAP – Tsutaya O East
07/07 Dunau Jvaros, HUN – Rock Maraton
07/11 Malmö, SWE – Goro Fest. Plan B
07/25 Steenwijk, NET – Stonehenge Festival 2020
08/07 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault 2020
08/14 Dinkelsbühl, GER – Summer Breeze 2020
08/15 Saint-Nolff, FRA – Motocultor 2020
08/21 Andernach, GER – Deathfeast Open Air 2020
08/22 Spital am Semmering, AUT – Kaltenbach Open Air 2020
