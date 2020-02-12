Moon Destroys (MonstrO/Killer Be Killed, Ex-Torche, Etc.) Premiere “Blue Giant” - Mastodon’s Troy Sanders Guests

Moon Destroys announce a March 27th release date for their debut EP, “Maiden Voyage“, out in stores through Brutal Panda Records. Featuring Juan Montoya (MonstrO/Killer Be Killed, ex-Torche) and Evan Diprima (Brother Hawk, ex-Royal Thunder), the band have premiered a new single titled “Blue Giant” streaming for you via YouTube below. That track features a guest turn from Mastodon bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders.

Tells Montoya speaking of Sanders‘ involvement in the song:

“…Troy’s brother Kyle used to be in MonstrO with me. We worked in the same music store, so they would always invite me to family parties and Thanksgiving because I couldn’t go all the way back home to Miami. We’re family.

So with Troy, I felt comfortable to ask him. We did Killer Be Killed together. So I hit him up one day and asked him to do this song. I gave him the title, and gave him the idea of giants in space, some kind of sci-fi thing. He gave it a twist of giant whales, returning home, swimming through the galaxy.”