Stromptha Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "De Sang Et De Brouillard" From Upcoming New Album "Endura Pleniluniis"

Greece based atmospheric black/doom metal unit Stromptha premiere a new song and lyric video "De Sang Et De Brouillard", taken from their upcoming new album "Endura Pleniluniis". The record will be out in stores March 24th via Satanath Records (Russia) and Pest Records (Romania).

Check out now "De Sang Et De Brouillard" below.