Borgne Premiere New Song "Je Deviens Mon Propre Abysse" From Upcoming New Album "Y"

Swiss black metal outfit Borgne premiere a new song titled "Je Deviens Mon Propre Abysse" (I Become My Own Abyss), taken from their upcoming new album "Y", which will be released by the group‘s new label Les Acteurs de l’Ombre Productions on March 6th.

Check out now "Je Deviens Mon Propre Abysse" below.



