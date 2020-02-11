Borgne Premiere New Song "Je Deviens Mon Propre Abysse" From Upcoming New Album "Y"
Swiss black metal outfit Borgne premiere a new song titled "Je Deviens Mon Propre Abysse" (I Become My Own Abyss), taken from their upcoming new album "Y", which will be released by the group‘s new label Les Acteurs de l’Ombre Productions on March 6th.
Check out now "Je Deviens Mon Propre Abysse" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Haissem Premiere New Song "Black Tide Dominion"
- Next Article:
Skumstrike Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Borgne Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.