Haissem Premiere New Song "Black Tide Dominion" From Upcoming New Album "Kuhaghan Tyyn"

Melodic black metal band Haissem premiere a new song entitled "Black Tide Dominion", taken from their upcoming new album "Kuhaghan Tyyn", that will be released by the band’s new label Satanath Records on March 22nd.

Check out now "Black Tide Dominion" below.



