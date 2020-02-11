Kvelertak Premiere New Single “Fanden Ta Dette Hull”

Kvelertak‘s new track “Fanden Ta Dette Hull” has premiered online ahead of the group’s upcoming new record, “Splid“. The album will land in stores this Friday, February 14th, through Rise Records.

Tell Kvelertak regarding this song:

“In Stavanger city museum, there used to be a exhibition in the basement called ‘Crooked Animals and Smiling Skeletons.’ The story behind this name is pretty simple. Most of the skeletons are as old as the museum. They had, after so many years, become crooked and it looked like they were smiling. The first thing you could see was a skeleton of ‘Homo Sapiens’ and it was a real skeleton of a man who grew up in my neighborhood in the 19th century. This guy was buried last year, in 2019. ‘Fanden Ta Dette Hull‘ is the story of his life. And what a life!”