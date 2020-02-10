Cruachan Reveals Recruits Former Drummer Joe Farrell As New Bassist
Irish folk metal legends Cruachan has announced that they have recruited former drummer Joe Farrell back into the band as their new bassist. A message from the band's Facebook page reads as follows:
"Guess who's back!!! We are beyond delighted to announce that former Cruachan drummer, the legend that is ... JOE FARRELL, is back in Cruachan on BASS!!! Please join us in welcoming Joe back into the band. We are so excited about this line up! Tell Joe how much you love his beard in the comments."
Metal Underground recently spoke with Cruachan frontman Keith Fay on board 70000 Tons Of Metal, which you can check out below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Cruachan Reveals New Bassist"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.