Cruachan Reveals Recruits Former Drummer Joe Farrell As New Bassist

Irish folk metal legends Cruachan has announced that they have recruited former drummer Joe Farrell back into the band as their new bassist. A message from the band's Facebook page reads as follows:

"Guess who's back!!! We are beyond delighted to announce that former Cruachan drummer, the legend that is ... JOE FARRELL, is back in Cruachan on BASS!!! Please join us in welcoming Joe back into the band. We are so excited about this line up! Tell Joe how much you love his beard in the comments."

Metal Underground recently spoke with Cruachan frontman Keith Fay on board 70000 Tons Of Metal, which you can check out below.