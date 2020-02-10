Diabulus In Musica Posts New Song "One Step Higher" Online

Band Photo: Diabulus in Musica (?)

In anticipation of their long-awaited new album, Euphonic Entropy, Diabulus In Musica soars higher than ever before with the release of their newest single "One Step Higher." The diverse and emotional song merges all the characteristics of the group’s sound. Electronic interludes, choral chants and heavier guitar-based sections create a captivating soundscape of self-discovery and confidence.

A lyrical call for freedom and determination, "One Step Higher" beautifully showcases both sides of Diabulus In Musica’s musical personality – the darker, daring one, and the one of ambitious visionaries striving relentlessly towards their goals. The track tells the story of the persisting search of one’s ambitions and exploring the unknown through the poetic prism of dreams. Similar to other tracks from "Euphonic Entropy," Diabulus In Musica highlights the importance of faith in our own abilities and intuition in regard to the challenge of changing the world and fulfilling our own dreams.

Singer Zuberoa Aznárez comments:

"“One Step Higher” is a bright look to the future, a song about personal growth and about embracing new stages of life with thrill. Despite the obstacles, our path is about overcoming them and finding the light again, making us stronger and wiser."