Winterfylleth Announces European Tour Dates With Mork
Seminal UK black metal band Winterfylleth have announced 'The Reckoning of Europe' headline tour in May with support from Mork. The tour coincides with the release of their long-awaited new album, more details to follow.
The band will also be appearing at numerous 2020 festivals including Bloodstock, Brutal Assault, Ragnarök Festival and more, as well as performing a number of acoustic shows.
Tour dates:
February
14th - Cafe De Meister, Geleen, NL (acoustic)
15th - Wacken Winter Nights, DE (acoustic)
16th - Little Devil, Tilburg, NL (acoustic)
19th - Descended From Odin Jorvik takeover, The Barbican, York, UK
April
18th - Ragnarök Festival, DE
24th - Dudefest, DE
May
'The Reckoning Of Europe' with Mork
14th - Club Voyta, Cologne, DE
15th - Vienna Metal Meeting Pre-party, AU
16th - Into The Abyss Fest, Wroclaw, PL
17th - Durer Kert, Budapest, HU
18th - Backstage, Münich, DE
19th - From Hell, ERfurt, DE
20th - Backstage, Paris, FR
21st - TBA
22nd - Boston Music Room, London, UK
23rd - Rebellion, Manchester, UK
