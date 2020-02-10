Winterfylleth Announces European Tour Dates With Mork

Seminal UK black metal band Winterfylleth have announced 'The Reckoning of Europe' headline tour in May with support from Mork. The tour coincides with the release of their long-awaited new album, more details to follow.

The band will also be appearing at numerous 2020 festivals including Bloodstock, Brutal Assault, Ragnarök Festival and more, as well as performing a number of acoustic shows.

Tour dates:

February

14th - Cafe De Meister, Geleen, NL (acoustic)

15th - Wacken Winter Nights, DE (acoustic)

16th - Little Devil, Tilburg, NL (acoustic)

19th - Descended From Odin Jorvik takeover, The Barbican, York, UK

April

18th - Ragnarök Festival, DE

24th - Dudefest, DE

May

'The Reckoning Of Europe' with Mork

14th - Club Voyta, Cologne, DE

15th - Vienna Metal Meeting Pre-party, AU

16th - Into The Abyss Fest, Wroclaw, PL

17th - Durer Kert, Budapest, HU

18th - Backstage, Münich, DE

19th - From Hell, ERfurt, DE

20th - Backstage, Paris, FR

21st - TBA

22nd - Boston Music Room, London, UK

23rd - Rebellion, Manchester, UK