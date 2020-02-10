Exclusive
Mazikeen Premiere New Song "Fractricide" From Upcoming New Album "The Solace Of Death"
Australia based symphonic black/death metal outfit Mazikeen have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Fractricide", taken from their impending new album "The Solace Of Death". The outing will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Iron, Blood And Death Corporation (Mexico) on March 23rd.
Check out now "Fractricide" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Imonolith Premiere New Single & Video “Dig”
- Next Article:
David Vincent Discusses Vltimas And Country Music
0 Comments on "Mazikeen Premiere New Song 'Fractricide'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.