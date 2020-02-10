Exclusive

Mazikeen Premiere New Song "Fractricide" From Upcoming New Album "The Solace Of Death"

Australia based symphonic black/death metal outfit Mazikeen have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Fractricide", taken from their impending new album "The Solace Of Death". The outing will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Iron, Blood And Death Corporation (Mexico) on March 23rd.

Check out now "Fractricide" below.