Imonolith (Threat Signal, Ex-Devin Townsend Project, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Video “Dig”
Imonolith - featuring members of Threat Signal, Devin Townsend project and Methods Of Mayhem fame - premiere another new track called “Dig“ via a new music video streaming for you below.
Imonolith’s first live shows will take place in February and March:
02/23 Vancouver, BC – The Red Room
03/01 Calgary, AB – Dickens
03/02 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Temple
