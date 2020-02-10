Imonolith (Threat Signal, Ex-Devin Townsend Project, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Video “Dig”

Imonolith - featuring members of Threat Signal, Devin Townsend project and Methods Of Mayhem fame - premiere another new track called “Dig“ via a new music video streaming for you below.

Imonolith’s first live shows will take place in February and March:

02/23 Vancouver, BC – The Red Room

03/01 Calgary, AB – Dickens

03/02 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Temple