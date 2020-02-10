Living Gate (Yob, Wiegedood, Oathbreaker, Amenra) Premiere Self-Titled Track From Upcoming Debut EP "DeathLust"

International death metal project Living Gate (Yob, Wiegedood, Oathbreaker, Amenra) premiere their self-titled track, taken from the band's upcoming debut EP "DeathLust", which will be out in stores in May 2020.

Check out now "Living Gate" below.

Explain the band:

“While touring together, various members of Yob, Wiegedood, Oathbreaker and Amenra found themselves bonding over a common love of death metal bands both classic (morbid angel, suffocation, Death) and contemporary (Tomb Mold, Blood Incantation). It is in recognition of these shared admirations as well as a mutual respect of each other’s musical chops that LIVING GATE has been founded. Purposefully devoid of over-polished, meticulously edited sounds, Living Gate puts its emphasis upon unrelenting, raw drums which are continuously blanketed by a vomit of menacing riffs and heaving guttural orations. Make ready your earholes for the debut EP, DeathLust out May 2020.”