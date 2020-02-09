Sons Of A Wanted Man Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Kenoma"
Belgian band Sons Of A Wanted Man premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Kenoma", which was released February 7th in digipack CD and gatefold LP vinyl editions via Les Acteurs de L’Ombre Productions.
Check out now "Kenoma" in its entirety below.
