Kolossus Premiere New Song "Journey" From Upcoming New Album "The Line of the Border"
Black/Viking metal unit Kolossus premiere a new song entitled "Journey", taken from their upcoming new album "The Line of the Border", which will be co-released on March 19th by Satanath Records (Russia) and The Ritual Productions (Netherlands).
Check out now "Journey" below.
