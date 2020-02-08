Napalm Death Premiere New Track “Logic Ravaged By Brute Force” & Sonic Youth Cover
Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)
Napalm Death premiere their new single “Logic Ravaged By Brute Force” as a first taste from the group’s sixteenth studio full-length, which is set to land in stores later this year. The track was backed with a cover of Sonic Youth‘s “White Kross” as a b-side and you can now stream both songs below.
Sonic Youth Cover “White Kross”:
