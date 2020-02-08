Sepultura Premiere New Song & Music Video “Means To An End”

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

Sepultura‘s fifteenth studio “Quadra” is out in stores now and the group have premiered a new music video for the album track “Means To An End” in celebration streaming via YouTube for you below.

Speaking of the release, guitarist Andreas Kisser offered:

“Sepulnation around the world the wait is over! ‘Quadra‘ is out now!! It feels great to be here today with such a strong album in our hands, I cannot wait to see you all on the ‘Quadra‘ World Tour. Thank you all the fans around the world that keeps this band alive and motivated. Let’s celebrate ‘Quadra‘ together, play it loud! I know I will!”

In regards to this latest single, he added:

“‘Means To An End‘ is our third video/single taken form our new album ‘Quadra‘. Is the second song on the album, it is a very powerful and complex theme that inspired director Otavio Juliano and Luciana Ferraz to make an amazing visual interpretation of the song. It shows the human greed with no limits, the arrogance and the ignorance of ourselves, we think we can do it all without knowledge, without respect. Judas and his treason, defying death in a chess game, saving money for who’s knows what and how much is enough?

It was shot in the city of Jundiaí, in an old train station museum and in Sao Paulo as well, at an old bank safe, it was the biggest in Latin America from the 50’s till it got shut down in the late 80’s. We had a lot of fun working on it and I’m very happy with the final result, hope you like it! See you on the ‘Quadra‘ World Tour.”