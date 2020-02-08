Earth Groans Premiere New Single “Springs”
A new Earth Groans EP called “Prettiest Of Things” will be out in stores March 06th through Solid State. It is the first of two EPs the band intend to release this year. Today the band premiere the below track titled “Springs” from the first effort.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Heaven Shall Burn Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Sepultura Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Earth Groans Premiere New Song “Springs”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.