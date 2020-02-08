Ihsahn (Emperor, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Nord”

Band Photo: Emperor (?)

Ihsahn‘s (Emperor etc.) new song “Nord” has premiered online and is streaming for you below. The song is from the first of the pair of EPs he has planned to release this year. This first one called “Telemark“, is more influenced by his black metal roots and finds him using Norwegian lyrics for the first time in his career. It will be out in stores next Friday, February 14th, through Candlelight Records.