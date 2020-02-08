Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Song & Music Video “Malformed Dissonance”
Signs Of The Swarm premiere a new music video for their song “Malformed Dissonance“. Footage for the live oriented clip was captured during the group’s the ‘Bloodletting North America Tour‘ performances last year.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Gravespawn Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Hexent
- Next Article:
Ihsahn (Emperor, Etc.) Premiere New Track “Nord”
0 Comments on "Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.