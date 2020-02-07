Exclusive

Gravespawn Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Hexenturm" From Upcoming New Album "The Elder Darkness"

US black metal band Gravespawn have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song and lyric video "Hexenturm", taken from their impending new album "The Elder Darkness", which will be released by Satanath Records on March 21st.

Check out now "Hexenturm" below.