Exclusive
Gravespawn Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Hexenturm" From Upcoming New Album "The Elder Darkness"
US black metal band Gravespawn have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song and lyric video "Hexenturm", taken from their impending new album "The Elder Darkness", which will be released by Satanath Records on March 21st.
Check out now "Hexenturm" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Gravespawn Premiere New Song & Lyric Video 'Hexent"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.