Five Finger Death Punch Premiere New Song & Lyric Video “Living The Dream”
Band Photo: Five Finger Death Punch (?)
Five Finger Death Punch‘s new song “Living The Dream” has premiere as the third single from the group’s impending new album “F8“. A lyric video for the track has been shared streaming below. A February 28th release date is slated for the aforementioned outing.
