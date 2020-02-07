Azusa (Extol, Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan, Etc.) Premiere New Song “Monument”

Band Photo: The Dillinger Escape Plan (?)

Azusa‘s new track “Monument” has premiered online streaming for you below. A music video for the track was also recently shot and is expected to debut online later today. Featuring musicians of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Extol and Sea + Air, the group will have their new album “Loop Of Yesterdays” out on April 10th via Solid State Records/Indie Recordings.