Wvrm Premiere New Single “Thorn Palace”

Wvrm premiere a second track from their new record “Colony Collapse“. The track “Thorn Palace” is streaming online ahead of the album’s April 03rd release through Prosthetic Records below.

The band had the following to say about this latest taste of the record:

“‘Thorn Palace‘ is one of our favorite tracks on the album. It captures our long cultivated history into a fast and caustic burst that ends with pure concrete. We had a ton of fun with this one.”